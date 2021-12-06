Man with ‘wooden daggers’ threatens woman on subway in Manhattan

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Nov. 29, 2021 incident on a No. 4 train. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man threatened to kill a woman on a subway train on Monday morning while brandishing what police described as wooden daggers. The 46-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 4 train in Midtown East when the man made the death threat along with derogatory statements, police said.

Images provided by the NYPD show one wooden dagger in the man’s pocket and another in one of his hands. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force was investigating the incident. Police asked for help identifying the man.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19