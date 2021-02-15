Man tied up, robbed by armed men in Bronx home invasion: NYPD

NEW YORK (WPIX) — The NYPD launched an investigation after two men forced their way into a man’s home Saturday in Longwood, the Bronx. On Sunday, police said the invaders had tied up the resident and stole thousands in cash, police said Sunday.

According to police, it was around 9 a.m. when the two unidentified men knocked on the door of the victim’s first-floor apartment, in a building near the corner of Hoe Avenue and East 163rd Street. The 43-year-old man opened the door because he was expecting a package, according to authorities.

Police said that’s when the duo forced their way inside and displayed a gun. Officials said they proceeded to tie the man up, binding his hands with zip ties, while asking, “Where’s the money?”

The two men were able to steal approximately $4,000 in cash before fleeing on foot toward Bruckner Boulevard, according to the NYPD. Police said it appeared that the suspects knew the victim, but that he did not know them. No injures were reported.

Surveillance images of two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in the Bronx on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, according to police. (WPIX)

The NYPD released surveillance images of the men they’re looking for in hopes the public can help identify them. If you or someone you know has any information on the case, submit tips by calling (800) 577-TIPS.