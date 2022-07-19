A man was fatally shot in the face near the set of ‘Law & Order’ in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement sources. (PIX11)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the face near the set of “Law & Order” in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to New York City law enforcement sources. The man was working for Broadway Stage Company to reserve parking spots to film a new episode of the iconic TV show, said an NYPD spokesman.

Authorities found the 31-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the face in a red car parked near 229 North Henry Street in Greenpoint at around 5:15 a.m., sources said. Three shell casings were found inside the vehicle, sources said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A witness said he was sleeping in his vehicle across the street from the incident when he was awoken to the sound of three gunshots, according to sources. The witness also saw an unidentified man fleeing the scene, sources said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. “The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification,” a representative for the NYPD said.