Man rescued after 75-foot fall at Buttermilk Falls State Park

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was rescued on Tuesday after he fell roughly 75 feet inside the gorge trail at Buttermilk Falls State Park in Ithaca. Crews used a rope system to lower themselves down to the victim and when rescuers made contact with the man, he stated that he had an ankle injury and needed help getting out.

Tompkins County Dispatch received a 911 call just before 8 a.m. from hikers on the gorge trail stating there was a man who was off the trail and needed help. The Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance responded and found that the man was on a ledge atop a waterfall inside the gorge.