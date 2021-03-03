Man pleads guilty to 2019 Brianna Haughton murder

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has pled guilty to the 2019 murder of 21-year-old Brianna Haughton in Troy. On January 14, 2019, 36-year-old Rashad Edwards repeatedly stabbed Haughton in the presence of their infant child.

On March 3, Edwards pleaded guilty to two charges of second degree murder and one charge of third degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Following the plea, Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly thanked the officers involved in the case and said:

“This guilty plea ensures that Rashad Edwards is imprisoned for murdering this young

mother and will hopefully bring some peace to her family.”

Haughton’s body was found by Troy Police officers following a welfare check at a residence on Pawling Avenue.

Edwards, who was out on parole in relation to a previous charge, was arrested in February, 2019, following an investigation.

The 36-year-old is due to be sentenced on March 31 at Rensselaer County Court. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, but is expected to receive an intermediate sentence following the plea.