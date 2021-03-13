Man in ‘stable condition’ after Schenectady shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is in a “stable condition” after being shot multiple times in the area of Schenectady’s Henry Street on Friday Morning. Police say the victim, who is in his late 20s, underwent surgery at a local hospital.

The shooting took place between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. on March 12. No arrests have been made and officers are currently investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department’s tip line at (518) 788-6566.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available