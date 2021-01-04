Man in 90s rescued after falling into storm drain

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A man in his 90s when rescued Saturday after falling about 10 feet down a storm drain on Long Island, New York, firefighters said.
Fire officials say it appears a storm drain grate gave way when the man stepped on it in Central Islip. He was found by a neighbor who was taking a walk and heard him moaning for help, authorities said. Someone called 911 at about 1:15 p.m.
It took first responders about 45 minutes to get the man out, said Central Islip Fire Chief Christopher Portelli.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
Neighbor Charlie Marshall told Newsday that he was taking a walk when he found the man. He said the man’s car was parked next to a trash bin with its engine running and driver’s door open.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Sand Lake man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor
- Capital Region auto retailers donate $77K to St. Peter’s and St. Jude’s
- Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after winter weather Sunday
- Father drowns trying to save his children at California beach
- Trump, Biden head to Georgia in final push ahead of Senate runoffs