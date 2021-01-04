Man in 90s rescued after falling into storm drain

This Monday, May 25, 2020 photo shows a discarded glove on a storm drain in Philadelphia. Between mid-March, when the city’s stay-at-home order was issued, and the end of April, most of the 19 sewer and storm water pumping stations in Philadelphia had experienced clogs from face masks, gloves and wipes residents had pitched into the potty, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A man in his 90s when rescued Saturday after falling about 10 feet down a storm drain on Long Island, New York, firefighters said.

Fire officials say it appears a storm drain grate gave way when the man stepped on it in Central Islip. He was found by a neighbor who was taking a walk and heard him moaning for help, authorities said. Someone called 911 at about 1:15 p.m.

It took first responders about 45 minutes to get the man out, said Central Islip Fire Chief Christopher Portelli.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Neighbor Charlie Marshall told Newsday that he was taking a walk when he found the man. He said the man’s car was parked next to a trash bin with its engine running and driver’s door open.