Man charged with mailing white powder to New York State Gaming Commission

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 72-year-old Las Vegas man is facing charges for allegedly mailing envelopes containing suspicious white powder to the Schenectady-based New York State Gaming Commission. Brent Carter appeared in Albany Federal Court on Wednesday charged with conveying false information and hoaxes.

He is accused of mailing the envelopes, which contained the powder and other substances, between between April 15, 2019 and January 28, 2021. Tests later showed the powders and substances were not hazardous.

If convicted, Carter faces maximum sentence of five years in prison, a one-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

