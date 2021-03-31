Man arrested on Route 9 after brandishing stolen ‘pellet rifle’

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Colonie have arrested a man who allegedly pointed a stolen pellet rifle at multiple people and tried to steal at least two vehicles. Shortly after noon on March 31, officers responded to multiple 911 calls claiming a man was spotted with a rifle close to the Loudon Road Walmart.

Following a “large-scale response” from Colonie Police, the suspect was located under the Latham Traffic Circle overpass on Route 9. The suspect was safely detained following a brief struggle, during which multiple officers sustained minor injuries. No civilians were injured during the incident.

A statement released by Colonie PD said the officers involved used: “minimal force, in a chaotic scene where the use of deadly physical force would have been justified.”

The multiple Officers from the Colonie Police Department who responded to this incident and located the individual showed tremendous restraint, being able to safely detain this individual using minimal force, in a chaotic scene where the use of deadly physical force would have been justified. Officers remained calm and used rapidly developing information from witnesses to make split-second decisions, ultimately resulting in a successful outcome. Lieutenant Daniel J. Belles

Police say the suspect was transported to Albany Medical Center and will be charged following his release from hospital. They add that at this time, the man does not appear to be injured.

Officers also claim the weapon used by the suspect, a Ruger pellet gun, was stolen from the Walmart store shortly before the incident.

The store was also placed on “lockdown” by its security personnel, the lockdown was lifted shortly after the suspect was taken into custody.

A list of charges the suspect is facing is expected to be released on Thursday.

Anyone who was victimized during the incident, or has any information, is asked to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754.