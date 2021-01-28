Make sure you have these documents for your tax return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Along with the usual assortment of W-2s and other income documents you’ll need for your taxes, make sure you have all the additional documentation necessary before preparing your 2020 tax return.

CPA David Young of Young and Company and the New York State Society of CPAs explained all of the information needed to prepare your tax return to NEWS10’s Rochester sister station.

Young said that basically, you need to have identification, income documents (W-2 and 1099 forms), last year’s tax return, social security cards, stimulus payments, and expense documents.

If you’re claiming the Earned Income Credit (EIC) and/or Child Tax Credit you need to provide proof from a third party that you’re able to claim the dependent the awards you the EIC.

If you’re claiming any tax credits for post-secondary education you will need to bring in the documentation for that such as 1098-T and you will need to know how many years you have claimed the American Opportunity Tax Credit. The American Opportunity Tax Credit can only be claimed for four years.

You also need to bring documents to show all your income for 2020:

Income W-2s from employers 1099s 1099-B: Brokerage trades in stocks and bonds 1099-DIV: Dividends received 1099-G: Unemployment received 1099-INT: Interest received 1099-MISC: Self-employment received 1099-NEC: Consultant fees or independent contractor compensation received 1099-SSA: Social Security received K-1s: Income from a partnership, small business, or trust PPP loan information Stimulus payment information: You should receive an IRS Notice 1444 with the payments you received. Check the IRS website as well to track your stimulus payments.

Expenses/Deductions 1098s 1098-T: College tuition paid 1098-E: Student loan interest paid 1098: Mortgage interest paid Miscellaneous deductions, examples: investment expense, unreimbursed employee expenses Charitable contributions: Take up to $300 on your 2020 tax return along with the standard deduction. Real estate taxes paid Estimated taxes already paid

Driver’s License

Set up an account with the IRS and NYS view your tax accounts

Be sure to bring written documentation for additional income not reported on a W-2 or 1099 form, like other self-employment income, rental income, or alimony. This could be in the form of a spreadsheet, bank statements, or other written evidence.

Bring canceled checks, receipts, or spreadsheets for any tax-related expenses. This may include contributions to your traditional or SEP-IRA, moving expenses, college expenses, medical and dental expenses, real estate taxes, gifts to charities and churches, and daycare or childcare costs.

If you don’t have all your tax documents, there are several ways to get copies. If you are missing a W-2 form, ask your employer to send new a copy. If you are missing a 1099, banks and brokers probably have them available to download on their online portal, or you can call customer service to get a new form in the mail.

If you have documentation in the form of pay stubs, cashed checks, or statements, but cannot get the appropriate W-2 or 1099 from the employer, lender, or client, the IRS can work with you to create a substitute based on your records.

There are three ways to get copies of your tax documents yourself: