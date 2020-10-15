‘Make Polluters Pay’ event features NY Attorney General

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Climate justice advocates are holding an online “Make Polluters Pay” discussion panel at 4 p.m. on Thursday. It will feature New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James.
The event will be held on Zoom. Register online for access information.
The event is organized by NYPIRG, NY Youth Climate Leaders, and NYRenews, with each group represented on the four-person panel:
- Attorney General Letitia James
- Elizabeth Moran, NYPIRG
- Liam Smith, NY Youth Climate Leaders
- Gabriel Silva, Citizen Action of NY and NYRenews
Organizers argue that the fossil fuel industry has knowingly damaged the climate for decades. They’re using #MakePollutersPay on social media to bring attention to the environmental crisis. As New York takes steps to address pollution and protect natural resources, they say the business community—whose contributions to pollution dwarf those of individuals—should foot the bill.
James is slated to talk about different New York policies that could hold corporations accountable, possible next steps for advocacy, and her work fighting federal regulatory rollbacks and pursuing polluters.
