Majority of SUNY community colleges cancel high-risk indoor sports for 2020-21

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, 27 of the 30 SUNY community colleges who are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association decided to cancel the 2020-21 season for indoor sports that are considered high-risk. Those include basketball, cheerleading, dance, volleyball, and wrestling. Low- to moderate-risk indoor sports, like bowling and swimming and driving, can compete in virtual settings while following COVID-19 protocols.

According to a press release, campuses will still have the option to hold on-campus workouts and training with student-athletes who were part of the high-risk sports.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report