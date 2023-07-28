LYME, N.Y. (WWTI) — Don’t go outside. These were the order given to people in the town of Lyme in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, July 27. A solar farm on County Route 179 caught on fire, which stemmed from one of the solar batteries.

This concerned officials of potentially toxic fumes.

Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management issued a shelter-in-place order for those who live within a one-mile radius of the farm. Route 179 was also closed to traffic.

Emergency response agencies from across the region rushed to the scene. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul also deployed the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

After four hours of battling the fire, the county’s shelter-in-place order was lifted. But as of the morning hours on Friday, July 28, the fire continued the burn.

Flames and billows of smoke could be seen from the reopened Route 179. This left people concerned for themselves and their families.

Like Jason Rodriguez, who lives down the road from the solar farm and saw everything happen.

“The kids and family were scared because basically, the alarms went off on everybody’s phone,” Rodriguez said. “Thank god we have a billion air filters. So we went inside and just basically hunkered down. But I was mainly concerned about the air quality, because I mean, it’s like right down the road.”

He said the road and nearby streets were lined with emergency vehicles, which caused chaos and panic.

When asked if he had ever experienced an incident like this, he said not since he was deployed to Iraq with the U.S. Army.

“All the town’s fire departments were here like from almost an hour away,” Rodriguez shared. “So we basically were stuck inside. We didn’t go anywhere or do anything.”

All-in-all, Rodriguez and many other people in the surrounding community are worried because they can’t help but think of other recent environmental disasters.

“Especially with all the other stuff we’ve seen in other states when this stuff burns off like that because you don’t know what to believe, what not to believe, whether it’s good to go outside or not,” he expressed.

As of Friday, a timeline for when the fire could be put out was unknown. Due to the nature of the fire and what chemicals are involved, according to officials, it could take up to five days.