Lower demand for gas leads to drop in prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas has gone down since last week, both in New York and across the nation, on average. According to AAA, the national average of $2.11 is down $0.02, while New York’s price of $2.22 is down $0.01. One year ago, those prices were $2.59 and $2.69, respectively.

According to GasBuddy price reports, Albany’s gas prices fell by $0.004 cents per gallon since last Monday, averaging $2.23 per gallon. Albany gas is $0.01 cheaper than it was a month ago, and $0.376 lower than a year ago. The cheapest station in Albany is $1.99 on Monday, and the most expensive is $2.49.

GasBuddy says the lowest price in New York is $1.85 per gallon, and the highest is $3.39. The Energy Information Administration says total domestic stocks of gasoline increased, while the demand for it dropped, leading to lower prices. Here are the current average prices across upstate New York: