Long Islander, 73, identified as helicopter crash victim

CORNWALL, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say one person was killed after a helicopter crashed near Storm King Mountain on Sunday afternoon. They have identified the victim as the pilot, 73-year-old Arthur Charych of Setauket on Long Island.

The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed nearby Route 218 in Cornwall at about 3:30 p.m. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Charych was the only person aboard the helicopter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cornwall is about 55 miles north of New York City, and about 100 miles south of Albany.

Local authorities, the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.