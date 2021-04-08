State Congressman from Long Island announces bid for governor

President Donald Trump, right, greets Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., center, and his wife Diana Zeldin, left, after arriving at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ALBANY, N.Y (WIVB) — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has thrown his hat into the ring in the race for governor of New York. The next scheduled gubernatorial election is Nov. 8, 2022.

Zeldin, who represents New York’s 1st Congressional district, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: I'm running for Governor of NY in 2022. To save NY, #CuomosGottaGo!



I'll bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Cuomo reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) April 8, 2021

Zeldin continued his announcement in a thread of tweets.

“Throughout US history, NY has led the way forward for our country. From Washington leading the Continental Army from Manhattan, to Lincoln’s Cooper Union speech, & the rebuilding of NYC after 9/11, the Empire State has been a beacon of hope, progress & patriotism for 250 yrs. With 1-party Dem rule in NYC & Albany, the light that was a beacon of what America can be has gone dark. The NY once a magnet for the world’s best & brightest is now forcing its own to leave under the weight of crushing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations, & rising crime. At the helm of NY’s downfall is Andrew Cuomo, whose deadly nursing home order & cover-up is part of a long line of scandals, lies, & harassment. Cuomo has abused the power & trust granted to him & it’s time for him to immediately exit stage left. I’m ready to go all in on this mission and bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory. For many, this feels like a last stand to save our state. Get involved, by visiting http://ZeldinforNewYork.Com and texting LEE to 484848. Losing is not an option!”

New York State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs—a fellow Long Islander—released a critical statement of Zeldin and his record: