State Congressman from Long Island announces bid for governor

ALBANY, N.Y (WIVB) — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has thrown his hat into the ring in the race for governor of New York. The next scheduled gubernatorial election is Nov. 8, 2022.
Zeldin, who represents New York’s 1st Congressional district, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.
Zeldin continued his announcement in a thread of tweets.
“Throughout US history, NY has led the way forward for our country. From Washington leading the Continental Army from Manhattan, to Lincoln’s Cooper Union speech, & the rebuilding of NYC after 9/11, the Empire State has been a beacon of hope, progress & patriotism for 250 yrs.
With 1-party Dem rule in NYC & Albany, the light that was a beacon of what America can be has gone dark. The NY once a magnet for the world’s best & brightest is now forcing its own to leave under the weight of crushing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations, & rising crime.
At the helm of NY’s downfall is Andrew Cuomo, whose deadly nursing home order & cover-up is part of a long line of scandals, lies, & harassment. Cuomo has abused the power & trust granted to him & it’s time for him to immediately exit stage left.
I’m ready to go all in on this mission and bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory.
For many, this feels like a last stand to save our state.
Get involved, by visiting http://ZeldinforNewYork.Com and texting LEE to 484848.
Losing is not an option!”
New York State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs—a fellow Long Islander—released a critical statement of Zeldin and his record:
“New Yorkers will never elect a Republican like Lee Zelden who has continued to tie himself tightly to Donald Trump, QAnon conspiracy theories, and who has continued to support the “Big Lie” that the Presidential Election was stolen from Donald Trump and that Joe Biden is not legitimately in office. New Yorkers will never support the candidacy of someone who endorsed treason when he voted against certifying the results of the Electoral College on January the 6th – right after a Trump incited mob of insurrectionist rioters, intent on stopping that very certification, took over the very Capitol he was elected to serve in. His vote was an endorsement of the actions of that mob – motivated by a lie that he continues to spread. Not only will he never serve as our Governor, he doesn’t even deserve to serve in Congress.”