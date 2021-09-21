Long Island man arrested 2 months after skeletal remains found in woods

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A man was arrested on murder charges on Monday, exactly two months after the remains of a human body were found in a wooded area on Long Island in July, police said.

According to authorities in Nassau County, 22-year-old Jeustin David Maldonado was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. The Uniondale man was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, officials said.

The arrest comes two months after the skeletal remains were discovered back on the morning of July 20 in the woods on the west side of the Meadowbrook Parkway in Uniondale. Neither the victim’s identity nor cause of death were announced by authorities.

