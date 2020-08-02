Long Island boat collision leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

Boats in the water at sunrise in Oyster Bay, New York. (Maria Botta / Pixabay)

FREEPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Two boats collided on waters off of Long Island, killing a 25-year-old man and injuring six others.

Police say several people were thrown into the water when the boats collided just before 7 p.m. Saturday in Freeport Creek near Cow Meadow Park.

Officials say four other people sustained minor injuries and two passengers suffered “serious trauma.”

Officials did not release information on the cause of the collision.

