ELMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police on Long Island have been on the hunt for a man who threw an acidic liquid in the face of a 21-year-old woman outside her home in March, a “heinous” attack that left her severely burned and nearly blind.

Authorities said the woman was walking in the driveway of her Elmont home the night of March 17 when the unknown man came up behind her carrying a cup full of a dark-colored, hazardous substance.

He splashed in her face with the liquid, causing serious injuries to her face and eyes, police said.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the victim shared her story, identifying her as Hofstra University student Nafiah Fatima.

According to the GoFundMe, the liquid caused severe burning on Fatima’s face, eyes, chest and arms, and even melted her contact lenses onto her eyes, potentially blinding her.

The attack gained national attention Wednesday when “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi posted a video on Instagram calling for justice for Fatima.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare. Nafiah’s medical costs will be astronomical,” Lakshmi wrote.

The GoFundMe had already raised over $340,000, with over 9,000 donors as of Thursday morning.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said the woman and her family, who are Pakistani, may have been targeted.

“Our community deserves safety. Amidst the rising hate crimes engulfing the state, it is important that this acid attack by an unknown individual be investigated as a possible hate crime,” the organization said in a statement.

Officials described the man they’re looking for as standing about 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a skinny build, wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, and wearing gloves.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said they were offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, while calling the attack “a vicious and heinous crime.”

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.