Local wineries take home New York Wine Classic awards

NEW YORK (WETM) — New York awarded “Best of Class” to wineries across the state, with some locals earning top recognition. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced and congratulated the winners of the 2021 New York Wine Classic on Thursday.

Commissioner Ball said, “New York State’s winemakers continue to set themselves apart and produce some of the very best wines in the world.”

Wineries from the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Western New York, Long Island, and New York City were honored in 25 categories. Judging lasted from November 1 until February 15, and included 607 entries from 96 wineries from across the state. A total of 1 Platinum, 138 Gold, 355 Silver, and 104 Bronze medals were awarded. For the first time ever, the New York Wine and Grape Foundation (NYWGF), which hosts the distinguished competition, partnered with the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) to judge.

The “Best of Class” winners are:

Best Cabernet Franc – Lamoreaux Landing 2019 T23 Unoaked, Cabernet Franc, Finger Lakes

Best Ice Wine (frozen on the vine) – Boundary Breaks 2019 Ice Wine, Riesling, Finger Lakes

Best Lemberger/Blaufränkisch – Adirondack Winery 2018 Stargazer, Lemberger, Capital Region

Best Merlot – Goose Watch 2015 Merlot, Finger Lakes

Best Pétillant Naturel (Pét-Nat) – Fossenvue Winery 2018 Eighteen Forty-Eight Pétillant Naturel, Diamond, Finger Lakes

Best Riesling (Medium Dry) – Rooftop Reds 2017 Riesling, New York City

Best Riesling (Medium Sweet) – Wagner Vineyards 2019 Select, Riesling, Finger Lakes

Best Riesling (Sweet) – Penguin Bay 2019 Sweet, Riesling, Southern Tier

Best Cabernet Sauvignon – Brotherhood 2017 New York Premium Selection, Cabernet Sauvignon, Hudson Valley

Best Chardonnay (Oaked) – Millbrook 2019 Proprietor’s Special Reserve, Chardonnay, Hudson Valley

Best Force Carbonation/Transfer Method – Stony Lonesome 2019 Sec, Chardonnay, Finger Lakes

Best Gewurztraminer – Pindar Vineyards 2019 Dr. Dan’s Signature Collection, Gewurztraminer, Long Island

Best Gruner Veltliner – Dr. Konstantin Frank 2019 Gruner Veltliner, Southern Tier

Best Other Red Hybrid Varietal – Northern Cross Vineyard 2018 Estate, Frontenac, Capital Region

Best Other Red Vinifera Varietal – Dr. Konstantin Frank 2018 Saperavi, Southern Tier

Best Pinot Gris – Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards 2019 Pinot Gris, Finger Lakes

Best Pinot Noir – McCall Wines 2014 Reserve Corchaug Estate, Pinot Noir, Long Island

Best Red Blend (Vinifera & Non-Vinifera) – Atwater 2019 Stone Bridge Red Blend, Southern Tier

Best Red Blend (Vinifera) – Paumanok 2015 Assemblage Red Blend, Long Island

Best Riesling (Dry) – Anthony Road 2019 Dry, Riesling, Finger Lakes

Best Rosé (0 to 2% RS) – Ryan William Vineyard 2019 Rosé, Pinot Noir, Southern Tier

Best Sauvignon Blanc – Paumanok 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Long Island

Best Traditional Method – Paumanok 2016 Blanc De Blancs, Chardonnay, Long Island

Best Traminette – Johnson Estate 2018 Estate Grown, Traminette, Western New York

Best White Blend (Vinifera) – Pindar Vineyards 2019 Dr. Dan’s Signature Collection White Blend, Long Island

“Best of Category” winners, as well as the prestigious Governor’s Cup and Winery of the Year awards, will be announced live online on March 18 via Zoom and the NYWGF’s Facebook page. The Governor’s Cup, a large silver chalice, recognizes the “Best of Show” or top prize in the New York Wine Classic. The “Winery of the Year” award is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries.

The New York Wine Classic is open to all wineries in the state in categories including vinifera wines, hybrid wines, and wines made from labrusca grapes, other fruits, and honey. Winners will be featured at more virtual events later this year. More information can be found online.