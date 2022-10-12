WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free, and concessions will be available.

Sheriffs’ Office specialized teams, including SWAT, SCUBA, Bomb Squad, Mounted Patrol, K-9, and Drone Units will be on site to offer demonstrations. There will be an opportunity to talk one-on-one with these deputies who are experts in their fields.

For those who want more excitement, experiences are available with sponsorship packages or for a single event fee. Experience the driver’s seat; attend training and drive the track in either a sports car or your car with a certified instructor guiding you through every turn. Take a first-hand race car ride-along, feeling the G-force turns while racing at top speeds well into the triple digits. Train like the pros; try your hand at a police training obstacle course or watch individuals test their skills on the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC). Visit the Sheriff Showdown Facebook page for details and registration information.

As those who watched Sheriffs’ Showdown 1 know, there is a friendly rivalry brewing between two sheriffs in particular—Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter and Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty. Sheriff Dougherty took home the first-place trophy for winning the inaugural Sheriffs’ Showdown in 2019, featuring a Mounted Competition between several sheriffs throughout the state. Sheriff Dougherty proudly displays the hardware, however Sheriff Baxter and the other Sheriffs in this year’s competition insist it will sit in one of their offices this year.

Watkins Glen International is located at 2790 County Road 16, in Watkins Glen. For event updates, visit the event’s Facebook page.