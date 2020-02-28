Interactive Radar

Local plow drivers deployed to help with snow cleanup

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — A group of more than 30 plow drivers from the Capital Region were deployed to other parts of the state hit by this week’s winter weather to help clear the roads.

Thirty-two trucks in total were assigned. Most of them left on Wednesday ahead of the storm that dumped several feet of snow on parts of Western New York and the North Country.

NYS Department of Transportation spokesperson Bryan Viggiani said this is what the men and women in the department prepare for, and they are more than happy to help out their fellow New Yorkers.

