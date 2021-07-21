Local man named 2021 Bus Driver of the Year

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer County man is being honored as the 2021 Bus Driver of the Year by the New York Association for Pupil Transportation.

William Burns has driven for the Brunswick Central School District for nearly 14 years and also spent a number of years driving for a neighboring district. Among other things, he is being credited with saving a student from serious harm or death by preventing the child from exiting a stopped bus that was illegally passed by a car.

“It is a tremendous honor to present William Burns with our School Bus Driver of the Year Award,” said NYAPT Executive Director David Christopher. “Not only does he represent the pinnacle of his profession with student safety as his top priority, William is known for going above and beyond of what’s expected of him every day he gets behind the wheel. From his positive interactions with the kids, community involvement, and mentoring of other drivers, this much deserved award is a credit to William’s dedication and professionalism.”

In honoring Burns, the Association is also reminding everyone of an ongoing shortage of bus drivers, and they are encouraging anyone who is qualified to reach out to their local district to apply.