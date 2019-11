ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local lawmakers is looking to crack down on porch pirates by making the crime a felony.

USPS estimates around 800 million packages will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

New York Sen. Daphne Jordan introduced new legislation on Monday to combat porch piracy.

The bill would make it a felony to steal a package from someone’s porch, driveway, doorway or any other area adjacent to their home.