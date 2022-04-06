ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement officials from across New York State are participating in an advanced crisis negotiation training to help them respond to people in a mental health crisis. Officers from Colonie, East Greenbush, North Greenbush and Troy Police Departments participated.

The two-day training puts officers through scenarios to learn how to de-escalate tensions with someone in crisis. One officer said part of the training is about building empathy.

“We’re having better avenues to go down on how we handle certain calls and a better understanding of what these individuals are going through.”

The state plans on having the training two to three times per year.