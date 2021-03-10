Local health network receives $2.2M+ grant to expand access to addiction services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced on Wednesday morning that Capital Behavioral Health Network will receive a $2,223,096 grant to expand access to addiction services. This money comes from a larger state-wide award of $50.7 million.

The majority of this funding will go towards regional networks designed to supporting care that includes prevention, treatment and recovery. Further funding will go towards enhancing COTI services, recovery centers, prevention coalitions, and the Triple P prevention program within these network areas.

This funding is part of the State Opioid Response federally supported grant administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

“While we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing opioid epidemic, we are reinforcing our commitment to supporting New Yorkers struggling with addiction,” Governor Cuomo said. “This award funds all regions of New York for a broad range of services, including mobile service delivery and telepractice expansion, strengthening our nation-leading continuum of addiction care across the State. These resources are available where and when New Yorkers need them most.”

The Governor says the state has a robust system of addiction care, and with better collaboration and coordination, people in need will experience easier access to care. This can include medication for addiction treatment, as well as more successful transitions between residential and outpatient settings, and better integration of prevention and recovery supports.