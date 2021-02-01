Local Girl Scouts opens summer camp registration to kick off cookie season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) opened summer camp registrations Monday. Although they are not holding overnight camps this summer, they’ll host day camps at multiple properties.

Locally, day camp programs are scheduled at Camp Is-Sho-Da in East Greenbush and Hidden Lake Camp in Lake George. Additional offerings are available at Lake Clear Camp, further afield in Franklin County. Camp is open to all girls, and campers do not need to be members of the Girl Scouts.

“Not having summer camp last year was really difficult for our girls, their families, and staff and while we can’t offer the same camp experience we have in the past, we are excited to come together again for the summer of 2021,” said Nekisha Henry, GSNENY Senior Director of Girl Experience. “The health and safety of our campers and staff is our top priority and we are looking forward to getting back to some of our camp traditions in a safe way.”

Upcoming summer camp plans depend on future guidelines from the state. Over 1,100 girls usually attend GSNENY summer camps every year.

Registration is open now until June 15. Capacity is limited, and both day camp locations will charge for certain extra transportation options. Check out their online brochure for more information about dates, prices, and registration.

Girl Scout cookie season has also begun. Cookie season has more of a digital focus this year, according to the Girl Scots, but their members are still excited to take all of your money!