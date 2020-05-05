Local dental hygienists concerned to go back to work

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Local hygienists say they are nervous to go back to work because of potential exposure to COVID-19 and not having the right protection.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke down reopening New York into different business phases. However, dentistry was not listed within the phases.

“Dental hygienists are ranked one of the most dangerous jobs during this time period.” said Jenna Cantoli, Registered Dental Hygienist.

Many dental hygienists says their job uses tools and procedures that the coronavirus could live on.

“We are working in someone’s mouth, with an air water syringe, and spray water. We are constantly around body fluids, such as blood, and saliva,” said Robin Shaw, Registered Dental Hygienist.

The New York State Dental Association is working with the Governor on ways to fully return back to work. During the pandemic, dentist offices have been open only for emergency services.

“The New York State Dental Association says dental practices need to return to full essential services, not just emergency services, for the health of the public because delayed treatment leads to emergency treatment since dental disease is preventable. Good oral health is necessary for overall health. We are in favor of the return of full dental services in a safe environment for the dentists, the entire dental team and their patients.,” said Dr. Mark J. Feldman, Executive Director of the NYS Dental Association.

Before that can happen, Cantoli says there should be testing put in place to avoid hygienists, like herself, being exposed to the virus.

“If we could just get that rapid testing, a dentist could administer that test before we bring the patient back. Then, when the test says the patient is clear, that would make the whole process so much safer,” she explained.

The NYS Dental Association says dental offices have always practiced infection control and will be updating their protocols to comply with all the recommendations for the New York State Department of Health and the American Dental Association.

Many dental hygienists say they want mandated guidelines before returning back to work. They say it is important to have the right personal protective equipement.

Both sides say they are waiting on a decision from the Governor’s office of when they will reopen.

