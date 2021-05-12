Local counties ready to administer COVID vaccine to 12-15 year-olds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the CDC announced it officially recommends the Pfizer vaccine for those who are in the 12 to 15 year-old age group, and now, so is New York State.

Local counties are ready to start administering COVID-19 vaccines immediately. In Warren County, there’s already a demand for 12 to 15 year-olds to get vaccinated.

“We got permission slips from parents and school districts that are willing to let our staff go on their campuses and start giving the shots to the kids who want them,” said Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs.

According to Lehman, parents will be able to accompany their children who opt to receive the vaccine at their school’s clinic. Depending on the school district, some clinics will be taking place after school hours. Warren County’s Public Health Department is also looking to possibly implement it’s own clinics as well.

In Albany County, a vaccine POD for 12-15 year-olds will be held at the Albany Capital Center on Thursday between 4-7 p.m.

Some parents, like Ginger Hornung, say they’re excited for their children to finally be able to receive the vaccine.

“I think it’s highly safe. I think it’s highly effective. So as soon as possible I’m getting my 13 year-old vaccinated,” explained Hornung.

However, others are still hesitant about their children receiving the shot.

“This is a safe vaccine from what we’re seeing so far,” explained Lehman. “And it seems to be working. We are seeing case numbers go down, we are seeing people with fewer hospitalizations. It’s having the desired effect.”