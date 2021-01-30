Local charities receive state funding for supportive housing construction

NEW YORK (WETM) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday announced the fifth round of awards from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI), which will provide $30 million to fund support services and operating costs for at least 1,200 units of supportive housing for homeless people with facing challenges like special needs or conditions.

The conditional awards provide service and operational funding for permanent supportive housing units, as well as allow applicants to secure separate capital funding to finance the development and construction of their housing projects. All told, the conditional awards will help 104 community providers create housing opportunities in 41 counties. Below you’ll find the local charities set to receive funding:

Charity County Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless Albany Unity House of Troy Albany Catholic Charities Housing Office Albany Rehabilitation Support Services Albany St. Paul’s Center Albany CARES of NY Albany Hudson River Housing Dutchess Mental Health America of Dutchess County Dutchess PEOPLe: Projects to Empower and Organize the Psychiatrically Labeled Dutchess DePaul Community Services Herkimer DePaul Community Services Montgomery Unity House of Troy Rensselaer Vanderheyden Hall Rensselaer Veterans and Community Housing Coalition Saratoga The Salvation Army Saratoga Transitional Services Association Saratoga Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services Saratoga Bethesda House Schenectady YWCA Schenectady The Salvation Army Warren Catholic Charities Housing Office Schoharie RUPCO Ulster Gateway Community Industries Ulster Access: Supports for Living Ulster

Statewide, the conditional awards can be found listed by region and county below:

Gov. Cuomo says supportive housing has been shown to provide “stability, safety and the opportunity” for individuals and families to live in homes and communities as they make their way on the road to recovery.

“All New Yorkers, especially our state’s most vulnerable, should have access to the services they need in the communities of their choice, and the ESSHI delivers on that commitment during a time when they need more support than ever,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Through these five rounds of awards, we’re providing New Yorkers with a range of specialized housing options and support services, while helping community organizations finance construction, operate buildings, and provide those critical services throughout the state.”

The awards provide rental assistance and services that ensure their housing stability. ESSHI has provided for the construction of more than 5,000 units of supportive housing for vulnerable populations, including veterans, domestic violence victims, frail or disabled senior citizens, young adults with histories of incarceration, homelessness or foster care, chronically homeless individuals and families, as well as individuals with health, mental health and/or substance use disorders.