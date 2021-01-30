Local charities receive state funding for supportive housing construction

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WETM) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday announced the fifth round of awards from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI), which will provide $30 million to fund support services and operating costs for at least 1,200 units of supportive housing for homeless people with facing challenges like special needs or conditions.

The conditional awards provide service and operational funding for permanent supportive housing units, as well as allow applicants to secure separate capital funding to finance the development and construction of their housing projects. All told, the conditional awards will help 104 community providers create housing opportunities in 41 counties. Below you’ll find the local charities set to receive funding:

CharityCounty
Interfaith Partnership for the HomelessAlbany
Unity House of TroyAlbany
Catholic Charities Housing OfficeAlbany
Rehabilitation Support ServicesAlbany
St. Paul’s CenterAlbany
CARES of NYAlbany
Hudson River HousingDutchess
Mental Health America of Dutchess CountyDutchess
PEOPLe: Projects to Empower and Organize the Psychiatrically LabeledDutchess
DePaul Community ServicesHerkimer
DePaul Community ServicesMontgomery
Unity House of TroyRensselaer
Vanderheyden HallRensselaer
Veterans and Community Housing CoalitionSaratoga
The Salvation ArmySaratoga
Transitional Services AssociationSaratoga
Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis ServicesSaratoga
Bethesda HouseSchenectady
YWCASchenectady
The Salvation ArmyWarren
Catholic Charities Housing OfficeSchoharie
RUPCOUlster
Gateway Community IndustriesUlster
Access: Supports for LivingUlster

Statewide, the conditional awards can be found listed by region and county below:

esshi-conditional-awardsDownload

Gov. Cuomo says supportive housing has been shown to provide “stability, safety and the opportunity” for individuals and families to live in homes and communities as they make their way on the road to recovery.

“All New Yorkers, especially our state’s most vulnerable, should have access to the services they need in the communities of their choice, and the ESSHI delivers on that commitment during a time when they need more support than ever,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Through these five rounds of awards, we’re providing New Yorkers with a range of specialized housing options and support services, while helping community organizations finance construction, operate buildings, and provide those critical services throughout the state.”

The awards provide rental assistance and services that ensure their housing stability. ESSHI has provided for the construction of more than 5,000 units of supportive housing for vulnerable populations, including veterans, domestic violence victims, frail or disabled senior citizens, young adults with histories of incarceration, homelessness or foster care, chronically homeless individuals and families, as well as individuals with health, mental health and/or substance use disorders.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report