Local charities receive state funding for supportive housing construction

NEW YORK (WETM) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday announced the fifth round of awards from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI), which will provide $30 million to fund support services and operating costs for at least 1,200 units of supportive housing for homeless people with facing challenges like special needs or conditions.
The conditional awards provide service and operational funding for permanent supportive housing units, as well as allow applicants to secure separate capital funding to finance the development and construction of their housing projects. All told, the conditional awards will help 104 community providers create housing opportunities in 41 counties. Below you’ll find the local charities set to receive funding:
|Charity
|County
|Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless
|Albany
|Unity House of Troy
|Albany
|Catholic Charities Housing Office
|Albany
|Rehabilitation Support Services
|Albany
|St. Paul’s Center
|Albany
|CARES of NY
|Albany
|Hudson River Housing
|Dutchess
|Mental Health America of Dutchess County
|Dutchess
|PEOPLe: Projects to Empower and Organize the Psychiatrically Labeled
|Dutchess
|DePaul Community Services
|Herkimer
|DePaul Community Services
|Montgomery
|Unity House of Troy
|Rensselaer
|Vanderheyden Hall
|Rensselaer
|Veterans and Community Housing Coalition
|Saratoga
|The Salvation Army
|Saratoga
|Transitional Services Association
|Saratoga
|Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services
|Saratoga
|Bethesda House
|Schenectady
|YWCA
|Schenectady
|The Salvation Army
|Warren
|Catholic Charities Housing Office
|Schoharie
|RUPCO
|Ulster
|Gateway Community Industries
|Ulster
|Access: Supports for Living
|Ulster
Statewide, the conditional awards can be found listed by region and county below:
Gov. Cuomo says supportive housing has been shown to provide “stability, safety and the opportunity” for individuals and families to live in homes and communities as they make their way on the road to recovery.
“All New Yorkers, especially our state’s most vulnerable, should have access to the services they need in the communities of their choice, and the ESSHI delivers on that commitment during a time when they need more support than ever,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Through these five rounds of awards, we’re providing New Yorkers with a range of specialized housing options and support services, while helping community organizations finance construction, operate buildings, and provide those critical services throughout the state.”
The awards provide rental assistance and services that ensure their housing stability. ESSHI has provided for the construction of more than 5,000 units of supportive housing for vulnerable populations, including veterans, domestic violence victims, frail or disabled senior citizens, young adults with histories of incarceration, homelessness or foster care, chronically homeless individuals and families, as well as individuals with health, mental health and/or substance use disorders.