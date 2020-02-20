Local assemblywoman looking to pass CARE Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local assemblywoman is looking to expand on a statewide push to fight climate change and also improve water infrastructure.

Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy is looking to implement what she calls the CARE Act. It’s actually an expansion on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Restore Mother Nature Bond Act.

Under the CARE Act, an additional $2 billion will be added to expand the possiblities of conservation projects across New York.

There will also be an additional $500 million added to help with clean water initiatives in local communities.

