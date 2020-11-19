Local assemblyman named to drug accountability board

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an effort to curb the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs, the New York State Department of Financial Services has formed a new Drug Accountability Board.
The nine-member board will give guidance and advice on drug pricing and hold companies accountable for unjustified increases in prescription costs. They will also monitor the market and any complaints from the public.
NY Assemblyman and Cohoes pharmacist John McDonald was appointed to the board. He said he hopes his 35-year experience in the pharmaceutical retail industry will be an asset to the team.
