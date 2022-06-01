ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents were able to check out the new look proposed for the bridge that connects the cities of Albany and Rensselaer. During a public information meeting at the Palace Theater on Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Transportation shared plans to replace the Livingston Avenue Bridge.

More than 100 people signed on for a Zoom meeting Tuesday to learn more about the $400 million project. Dozens attended Wednesday’s in-person meeting.

The bridge was built during the Civil War era and still provides a critical link between New York City and the Western part of the state for trains.

“Right now, due to the age of the bridge — it’s deteriorated state — it doesn’t have the capacity that a modern bridge would have, so trains have to go over very slowly,” NYSDOT Regional Director Patrick Barnes said. “It can only handle one train at a time. The new bridge will be bigger and have multiple tracks and carry bigger trains at a faster speed.”

The new bridge will also include a pedestrian and bike path. Public comments will be taken until June 15, and an environmental determination will be made this fall.