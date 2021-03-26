Cuomo announces goal of administering 1 million vaccines through SOMOS

NEW YORK (WROC/WSYR) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured the new Settlement Community Center in the Bronx Friday. According to the governor’s office, this event was closed to the press due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor expressed optimism about the improving COVID-19 situation in New York. “It was a winter of darkness and pain, but the seasons change,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The sun is out, it’s a different season, it’s a season of renewal, it’s a season of rebirth, it’s a season of possibility, it’s a season where we see opportunity again and we’re reenergized in the spring, and we needed that.”

The governor announced a new vaccine partnership in New York. “Today we’re announcing that SOMOS—which has a fantastic network of community clinics, 2,500 pharmacies in many of the communities across the state that need health care the most,” Cuomo said. “You have SOMOS doctors and you have the SOMOS organization. The goal is 1 million vaccines by SOMOS alone. The state is going to be providing vaccine directly to SOMOS so they can get those needles in those arms in those hard to reach communities.”

The governor again reiterated the emphasis of equity n the vaccination process. “We need to do vaccine equity,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have to get the Black number up, we have to get the Hispanic number up, and that’s what we have been focusing on and we are going to continue to focus on. 7 million New Yorkers have taken the vaccine, 7 million! My mother took the vaccine, I took the vaccine, 7 million people. It is safe and if you want to talk about risk. The risk is not in taking the vaccine, the risk is in not taking the vaccine, that’s where the risk is.”

Earlier on Friday, the governor announced the launch of the new Excelsior Pass. Officials from the governor’s office say this new tech will help New Yorkers share vaccination status or negative COVID test results for admission to weddings, stadiums, theaters, and more.

The governor said after New York is vaccinated, the focus will shit to rebuilding and repairing the damage left in the pandemic’s wake. “The second thing we have to do after the vaccine is we have to rebuild,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Spring says resurrection, spring says life comes back, but it does not come back automatically. God helps those who help themselves. God doesn’t say you sit there and I will pick you up and raise you. God says ‘I will be with you, but you need to do what you need to do.’ You have to show the resiliency and take the effort to start up and that’s what we need to do, we have to show the resiliency of who we are and we have to rebuild.”

“I am confident in New Yorkers, and confident in our ability to do that because that’s who we are,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This is one of those life moments that tests and shows character. You know when you know who a person is? Not in the good days. You know who a person is when they get knocked to the ground. When life hits them and sets them back. When they have a health emergency, when they have a problem in their family, when they lose their job, when they have a setback. Life will knock you on your rear end for one reason, but in that moment, now we’re going to see who you are. Now we’re going to see what you’re made of.”

The governor also announced the opening of the Hurricane Maria Memorial, and updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers have showed themselves and the country what it means to be New York Tough throughout this crisis,” Cuomo said. “While we are moving at a faster pace than ever before to the light at the end of the tunnel, vigilance and continued practice of the guidelines we know stop COVID in its tracks are a crucial part of the effort to win this war. More and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every day, but must all continue to practice social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing. The light is getting brighter every day, but not without our continued dedication to ending COVID once and for all.”

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 282,449
  • Total Positive – 8,507
  • Percent Positive – 3.01%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,603 (+3)  
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 611
  • Hospital Counties – 51
  • Number ICU – 913 (-18)  
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 558 (-25)
  • Total Discharges – 159,303 (+555)
  • Deaths – 49
  • Total Deaths – 40,190

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1120.01%32%
Central New York400.01%32%
Finger Lakes1430.01%41%
Long Island8010.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5580.02%43%
Mohawk Valley480.01%39%
New York City2,6370.03%31%
North Country160.00%57%
Southern Tier780.01%49%
Western New York1700.01%39%
Statewide4,6030.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23819720%
Central New York26217132%
Finger Lakes39722640%
Long Island84365422%
Mid-Hudson67940741%
Mohawk Valley977125%
New York City2,5882,04422%
North Country593451%
Southern Tier1267144%
Western New York54532543%
Statewide5,8344,20029%

Thursday, 282,449 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.01 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region2.13%2.18%2.24%
Central New York0.93%0.91%0.97%
Finger Lakes1.86%1.89%1.93%
Long Island4.38%4.41%4.34%
Mid-Hudson4.76%4.74%4.82%
Mohawk Valley1.84%1.73%1.79%
New York City4.14%4.18%4.18%
North Country1.44%1.31%1.29%
Southern Tier0.64%0.64%0.68%
Western New York2.51%2.78%2.78%
Statewide3.34%3.37%3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Bronx4.51%4.69%4.75%
Brooklyn4.33%4.39%4.51%
Manhattan2.60%2.86%2.92%
Queens4.81%5.03%5.02%
Staten Island4.75%4.84%5.03%

Of the 1,818,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,27662
Allegany3,0005
Broome16,34146
Cattaraugus4,71213
Cayuga5,56811
Chautauqua7,81725
Chemung6,74035
Chenango2,72323
Clinton4,07716
Columbia3,6329
Cortland3,3729
Delaware1,84612
Dutchess25,400118
Erie71,849410
Essex1,4222
Franklin2,2733
Fulton3,70020
Genesee4,72314
Greene2,90610
Hamilton2920
Herkimer4,7358
Jefferson5,1618
Lewis2,25715
Livingston3,7648
Madison4,04718
Monroe55,854180
Montgomery3,50131
Nassau164,481696
Niagara16,23953
NYC811,8664,393
Oneida20,64137
Onondaga33,87974
Ontario6,23323
Orange42,067242
Orleans2,5678
Oswego6,50723
Otsego2,81528
Putnam9,27860
Rensselaer9,82447
Rockland42,741185
Saratoga13,10167
Schenectady11,64256
Schoharie1,3848
Schuyler9104
Seneca1,7702
St. Lawrence5,87611
Steuben5,83118
Suffolk178,813736
Sullivan5,37034
Tioga3,06611
Tompkins3,80730
Ulster11,59163
Warren3,11617
Washington2,5908
Wayne4,75614
Westchester117,509441
Wyoming3,0376
Yates1,0491

Thursday, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,190. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx6
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings9
Manhattan4
Monroe1
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Queens15
Richmond3
Schenectady1
Suffolk4
Tioga1
Westchester1

