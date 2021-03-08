LIST: Funding for local municipalities from the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON (WETM) – Counties, cities, and towns across the country are expecting to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan, which was recently approved by the Senate. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives (where it’s expected to pass), and then on to the desk of President Joe Biden.
According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the senior senator from New York, $3.907 billion of the $1.9 trillion plan goes to New York’s counties, with $825 million for the state’s small cities and towns.
Funds may be used by state and local governments for:
- Costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including but not limited to, assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality
- To support workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work
- To cover revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency
- To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure
Here’s a breakdown of all of the cities and towns in our area that stand to receive money when the American Rescue Plan is signed.
- Albany County: $59.25 million
- Albany: $85.28 million
- Colonie: $8.88 million
- Berne: $300,000
- Bethlehem: $3.83 million
- Coeymans: $800,000
- Cohoes: $1.83 million
- Green Island: $290,000
- Guilderland: $3.92 million
- Knox: $290,000
- New Scotland: $950,000
- Rensselaerville: $200,000
- Watervliet: $1.09 million
- Westerlo: $360,000
- Clinton County: $15.61 million
- Altona: $320,000
- Au Sable: $330,000
- Beekmantown: $600,000
- Black Brook: $160,000
- Champlain: $620,000
- Chazy: $460,000
- Clinton: $80,000
- Dannemora: $490,000
- Ellenburg: $180,000
- Mooers: $390,000
- Peru: $760,000
- City of Plattsburgh: $2.14 million
- Town of Plattsburgh: $1.31 million
- Saranac: $430,000
- Schuyler Falls: $560,000
- Columbia County: $11.53 million
- Ancram: $160,000
- Austerlitz: $170,000
- Canaan: $180,000
- Chatham: $420,000
- Claverack: $620,000
- Clermont: $200,000
- Copake: $370,000
- Gallatin: $170,000
- Germantown: $200,000
- Ghent: $560,000
- Greenport: $460,000
- Hillsdale: $200,000
- Hudson: $670,000
- Kinderhook: $890,000
- Livingston: $380,000
- New Lebanon: $240,000
- Stockport: $290,000
- Stuyvesant: $210,000
- Taghkanic: $140,000
- Essex County: $7.15 million
- Chesterfield: $260,000
- Crown Point: $210,000
- Elizabethtown: $120,000
- Essex: $70,000
- Jay: $260,000
- Keene: $120,000
- Lewis: $140,000
- Minerva: $80,000
- Moriah: $490,000
- Newcomb: $40,000
- North Elba: $880,000
- North Hudson: $30,000
- Schroon: $170,000
- St. Armand: $160,000
- Ticonderoga: $520,000
- Westport: $140,000
- Willsboro: $220,000
- Wilmington: $140,000
- Franklin County: $9.70 million
- Bangor: $250,000
- Bellmont: $150,000
- Bombay: $140,000
- Brandon: $60,000
- Brighton: $160,000
- Burke: $160,000
- Chateaugay: $210,000
- Constable: $170,000
- Dickinson: $90,000
- Duane: $20,000
- Fort Covington: $180,000
- Franklin: $120,000
- Harrietstown: $60,000
- Malone: $1.54 million
- Moira: $300,000
- Santa Clara: $40,000
- Tupper Lake: $630,000
- Waverly: $110,000
- Westville: $200,000
- Fulton County: $10.35 million
- Bleecker: $50,000
- Broadalbin: $570,000
- Caroga: $130,000
- Ephratah: $170,000
- Gloversville: $1.62 million
- City of Johnstown: $900,000
- Town of Johnstown: $800,000
- Mayfield: $680,000
- Northampton: $280,000
- Oppenheim: $210,000
- Perth: $380,000
- Stratford: $60,000
- Greene County: $9.15 million
- Ashland: $800,000
- Athens: $430,000
- Cairo: $700,000
- Catskill: $1.24 million
- Coxsackie: $910,000
- Durham: $290,000
- Greenville: $390,000
- Halcott: $30,000
- Hunter: $290,000
- Jewett: $100,000
- Lexington: $80,000
- New Baltimore: $360,000
- Prattsville: $80,000
- Windham: $180,000
- Hamilton County: $860,000
- Arietta: $30,000
- Benson: $20,000
- Hope: $40,000
- Indian Lake: $140,000
- Inlet: $30,000
- Lake Pleasant: $80,000
- Long Lake: $70,000
- Morehouse: $10,000
- Wells: $70,000
- Herkimer County: $11.89 million
- Columbia: $170,000
- Danube: $110,000
- Fairfield: $170,000
- Frankfort: $790,000
- German Flatts: $1.36 million
- Herkimer: $1.05 million
- Litchfield: $160,000
- City of Little Falls: $510,000
- Town of Little Falls: $160,000
- Manheim: $350,000
- Newport: $240,000
- Norway: $80,000
- Ohio: $110,000
- Russia: $270,000
- Salisbury: $200,000
- Schuyler: $360,000
- Stark: $80,000
- Warren: $120,000
- Webb: $200,000
- Winfield: $230,000
- Montgomery County: $9.55 million
- City of Amsterdam: $1.95 million
- Town of Amsterdam: $660,000
- Canajoharie: $390,000
- Charleston: $140,000
- Florida: $310,000
- Glen: $270,000
- Minden: $460,000
- Mohawk: $410,000
- Palatine: $350,000
- Root: $180,000
- St. Johnsville: $280,000
- Rensselaer County: $30.78 million
- Troy: $45.60 million
- Berlin: $200,000
- Brunswick: $1.43 million
- East Greenbush: $1.78 million
- Grafton: $240,000
- Hoosick: $740,000
- Nassau: $520,000
- North Greenbush: $1.34 million
- Petersburgh: $160,000
- Pittstown: $610,000
- Poestenkill: $490,000
- Rensselaer: $1.01 million
- Sand Lake: $920,000
- Schaghticoke: $820,000
- Schodack: $1.44 million
- Stephentown: $310,000
- Saratoga County: $44.58 million
- Saratoga Springs: $7.70 million
- Ballston: $1.26 million
- Charlton: $460,000
- Clifton Park: $3.99 million
- Corinth: $700,000
- Day: $90,000
- Edinburg: $130,000
- Galway: $390,000
- Greenfield: $850,000
- Hadley: $220,000
- Halfmoon: $2.70 million
- Malta: $1.78 million
- Mechanicville: $550,000
- Milton: $2.12 million
- Moreau: $1.70 million
- Northumberland: $560,000
- Providence: $230,000
- Saratoga: $620,000
- Stillwater: $980,000
- Waterford: $930,000
- Wilton: $1.86 million
- Schenectady County: $30.12 million
- Schenectady: $57.84 million
- Duanesburg: $690,000
- Glenville: $3.21 million
- Niskayuna: $2.45 million
- Princetown: $230,000
- Rotterdam: $3.29 million
- Schoharie County: $6.01 million
- Blenheim: $40,000
- Broome: $110,000
- Carlisle: $200,000
- Cobleskill: $680,000
- Conesville: $80,000
- Esperance: $210,000
- Fulton: $150,000
- Gilboa: $140,000
- Jefferson: $160,000
- Middleburgh: $390,000
- Richmondville: $270,000
- Schoharie: $330,000
- Seward: $180,000
- Sharon: $190,000
- Summit: $120,000
- Wright: $160,000
- Ulster County $34.44 million
- City of Kingston: $18.66 million
- Denning: $60,000
- Esopus: $960,000
- Gardiner: $610,000
- Hardenburgh: $30,000
- Hurley: $660,000
- Town of Kingston: $100,00
- Lloyd: $1.15 million
- Marbletown: $600,000
- Marlborough: $940,000
- New Paltz: $1.54 million
- Olive: $470,000
- Plattekill: $1.12 million
- Rochester: $790,000
- Rosendale: $630,000
- Saugerties: $2.09 million
- Shandaken: $320,000
- Shawangunk: $1.52 million
- Ulster: $1.38 million
- Wawarsing: $1.38 million
- Woodstock: $630,000
- Warren County: $12.40 million
- Glens Falls: $12.23 million
- Bolton: $250,000
- Chester: $360,000
- Hague: $70,000
- Horicon: $150,000
- Johnsburg: $250,000
- Lake George: $370,000
- Lake Luzerne: $360,000
- Queensbury: $3 million
- Stony Creek: $80,000
- Thurman: $130,000
- Warrensburg: $430,000
- Washington County: $11.87 million
- Argyle: $400,000
- Cambridge: $210,000
- Dresden: $70,000
- Easton: $250,000
- Fort Ann: $660,000
- Fort Edward: $670,000
- Granville: $710,000
- Greenwich: $530,000
- Hampton: $100,000
- Hartford: $240,000
- Hebron: $200,000
- Jackson: $190,000
- Kingsbury: $1.35 million
- Putnam: $60,000
- Salem: $290,000
- White Creek: $360,000
- Whitehall: $430,000
Take a look at the “New York State and Local Aid Explainer” for the American Rescue Plan released by Sen. Schumer’s office: