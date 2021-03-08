LIST: Funding for local municipalities from the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON (WETM) – Counties, cities, and towns across the country are expecting to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan, which was recently approved by the Senate. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives (where it’s expected to pass), and then on to the desk of President Joe Biden.

According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the senior senator from New York, $3.907 billion of the $1.9 trillion plan goes to New York’s counties, with $825 million for the state’s small cities and towns.

Funds may be used by state and local governments for:

Costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including but not limited to, assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality

To support workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work

To cover revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency

To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure

Here’s a breakdown of all of the cities and towns in our area that stand to receive money when the American Rescue Plan is signed.

Albany County: $59.25 million Albany: $85.28 million Colonie: $8.88 million Berne: $300,000 Bethlehem: $3.83 million Coeymans: $800,000 Cohoes: $1.83 million Green Island: $290,000 Guilderland: $3.92 million Knox: $290,000 New Scotland: $950,000 Rensselaerville: $200,000 Watervliet: $1.09 million Westerlo: $360,000

Clinton County: $15.61 million Altona: $320,000 Au Sable: $330,000 Beekmantown: $600,000 Black Brook: $160,000 Champlain: $620,000 Chazy: $460,000 Clinton: $80,000 Dannemora: $490,000 Ellenburg: $180,000 Mooers: $390,000 Peru: $760,000 City of Plattsburgh: $2.14 million Town of Plattsburgh: $1.31 million Saranac: $430,000 Schuyler Falls: $560,000

Columbia County: $11.53 million Ancram: $160,000 Austerlitz: $170,000 Canaan: $180,000 Chatham: $420,000 Claverack: $620,000 Clermont: $200,000 Copake: $370,000 Gallatin: $170,000 Germantown: $200,000 Ghent: $560,000 Greenport: $460,000 Hillsdale: $200,000 Hudson: $670,000 Kinderhook: $890,000 Livingston: $380,000 New Lebanon: $240,000 Stockport: $290,000 Stuyvesant: $210,000 Taghkanic: $140,000

Essex County: $7.15 million Chesterfield: $260,000 Crown Point: $210,000 Elizabethtown: $120,000 Essex: $70,000 Jay: $260,000 Keene: $120,000 Lewis: $140,000 Minerva: $80,000 Moriah: $490,000 Newcomb: $40,000 North Elba: $880,000 North Hudson: $30,000 Schroon: $170,000 St. Armand: $160,000 Ticonderoga: $520,000 Westport: $140,000 Willsboro: $220,000 Wilmington: $140,000

Franklin County: $9.70 million Bangor: $250,000 Bellmont: $150,000 Bombay: $140,000 Brandon: $60,000 Brighton: $160,000 Burke: $160,000 Chateaugay: $210,000 Constable: $170,000 Dickinson: $90,000 Duane: $20,000 Fort Covington: $180,000 Franklin: $120,000 Harrietstown: $60,000 Malone: $1.54 million Moira: $300,000 Santa Clara: $40,000 Tupper Lake: $630,000 Waverly: $110,000 Westville: $200,000

Fulton County: $10.35 million Bleecker: $50,000 Broadalbin: $570,000 Caroga: $130,000 Ephratah: $170,000 Gloversville: $1.62 million City of Johnstown: $900,000 Town of Johnstown: $800,000 Mayfield: $680,000 Northampton: $280,000 Oppenheim: $210,000 Perth: $380,000 Stratford: $60,000

Greene County: $9.15 million Ashland: $800,000 Athens: $430,000 Cairo: $700,000 Catskill: $1.24 million Coxsackie: $910,000 Durham: $290,000 Greenville: $390,000 Halcott: $30,000 Hunter: $290,000 Jewett: $100,000 Lexington: $80,000 New Baltimore: $360,000 Prattsville: $80,000 Windham: $180,000

Hamilton County: $860,000 Arietta: $30,000 Benson: $20,000 Hope: $40,000 Indian Lake: $140,000 Inlet: $30,000 Lake Pleasant: $80,000 Long Lake: $70,000 Morehouse: $10,000 Wells: $70,000

Herkimer County: $11.89 million Columbia: $170,000 Danube: $110,000 Fairfield: $170,000 Frankfort: $790,000 German Flatts: $1.36 million Herkimer: $1.05 million Litchfield: $160,000 City of Little Falls: $510,000 Town of Little Falls: $160,000 Manheim: $350,000 Newport: $240,000 Norway: $80,000 Ohio: $110,000 Russia: $270,000 Salisbury: $200,000 Schuyler: $360,000 Stark: $80,000 Warren: $120,000 Webb: $200,000 Winfield: $230,000

Montgomery County: $9.55 million City of Amsterdam: $1.95 million Town of Amsterdam: $660,000 Canajoharie: $390,000 Charleston: $140,000 Florida: $310,000 Glen: $270,000 Minden: $460,000 Mohawk: $410,000 Palatine: $350,000 Root: $180,000 St. Johnsville: $280,000

Rensselaer County: $30.78 million Troy: $45.60 million Berlin: $200,000 Brunswick: $1.43 million East Greenbush: $1.78 million Grafton: $240,000 Hoosick: $740,000 Nassau: $520,000 North Greenbush: $1.34 million Petersburgh: $160,000 Pittstown: $610,000 Poestenkill: $490,000 Rensselaer: $1.01 million Sand Lake: $920,000 Schaghticoke: $820,000 Schodack: $1.44 million Stephentown: $310,000

Saratoga County: $44.58 million Saratoga Springs: $7.70 million Ballston: $1.26 million Charlton: $460,000 Clifton Park: $3.99 million Corinth: $700,000 Day: $90,000 Edinburg: $130,000 Galway: $390,000 Greenfield: $850,000 Hadley: $220,000 Halfmoon: $2.70 million Malta: $1.78 million Mechanicville: $550,000 Milton: $2.12 million Moreau: $1.70 million Northumberland: $560,000 Providence: $230,000 Saratoga: $620,000 Stillwater: $980,000 Waterford: $930,000 Wilton: $1.86 million

Schenectady County: $30.12 million Schenectady: $57.84 million Duanesburg: $690,000 Glenville: $3.21 million Niskayuna: $2.45 million Princetown: $230,000 Rotterdam: $3.29 million

Schoharie County: $6.01 million Blenheim: $40,000 Broome: $110,000 Carlisle: $200,000 Cobleskill: $680,000 Conesville: $80,000 Esperance: $210,000 Fulton: $150,000 Gilboa: $140,000 Jefferson: $160,000 Middleburgh: $390,000 Richmondville: $270,000 Schoharie: $330,000 Seward: $180,000 Sharon: $190,000 Summit: $120,000 Wright: $160,000

Ulster County $34.44 million City of Kingston: $18.66 million Denning: $60,000 Esopus: $960,000 Gardiner: $610,000 Hardenburgh: $30,000 Hurley: $660,000 Town of Kingston: $100,00 Lloyd: $1.15 million Marbletown: $600,000 Marlborough: $940,000 New Paltz: $1.54 million Olive: $470,000 Plattekill: $1.12 million Rochester: $790,000 Rosendale: $630,000 Saugerties: $2.09 million Shandaken: $320,000 Shawangunk: $1.52 million Ulster: $1.38 million Wawarsing: $1.38 million Woodstock: $630,000

Warren County: $12.40 million Glens Falls: $12.23 million Bolton: $250,000 Chester: $360,000 Hague: $70,000 Horicon: $150,000 Johnsburg: $250,000 Lake George: $370,000 Lake Luzerne: $360,000 Queensbury: $3 million Stony Creek: $80,000 Thurman: $130,000 Warrensburg: $430,000

Washington County: $11.87 million Argyle: $400,000 Cambridge: $210,000 Dresden: $70,000 Easton: $250,000 Fort Ann: $660,000 Fort Edward: $670,000 Granville: $710,000 Greenwich: $530,000 Hampton: $100,000 Hartford: $240,000 Hebron: $200,000 Jackson: $190,000 Kingsbury: $1.35 million Putnam: $60,000 Salem: $290,000 White Creek: $360,000 Whitehall: $430,000



Take a look at the “New York State and Local Aid Explainer” for the American Rescue Plan released by Sen. Schumer’s office: