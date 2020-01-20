Lemonade Classic to support childhood cancer research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several hockey teams will face off at Buffalo Riverworks this weekend to help raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand is the largest pediatric cancer research foundation in the country. This is the second year for the Lemonade Classic Pond Hockey Tournament.

Organizers said it’s important to remember the challenges kids who have cancer face every day.

“It was founded by Alexandra, better known as Alex Scott. She actually would’ve been 24 years old yesterday had it not been for this terrible disease,” Mark Schnobrich with Northwestern Mutual Williamsville said. “But when she was diagnosed, she made the decision to stand and fight, and she started with one lemonade stand to help children like her as well as the families that support those children.”

Last year, the tournament was able to raise more than $10,000, and this year’s goal is set at $15,000.