Legislation to deliver resources to rural NYers introduced to Congress

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the Rebuild Rural America Act was introduced to Congress. This legislation would deliver federal resources directly to rural communities as they respond to, and recover from, the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.
Traditionally, rural communities must compete against each other for limited grant funding. However, larger communities are guaranteed assistance through funding entitlements, according to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Antonio Delgado, who spearheaded the Act. Now, the pandemic has aggravated the financial challenges already confronting rural communities as they are forced to operate with diminished sales tax returns, an abandoned tourism industry, and closures across nearly all retail sectors.
Rural America has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic — many Americans in these communities are facing food insecurity, high unemployment, unreliable broadband internet, and are lacking affordable housing and access to health care.
The Rebuild Rural America Act would establish a dedicated stream of federal funding for rural communities and provide guaranteed, multi-year, flexible block grants to support regional economic growth and recovery. The Act would provide the funding needed to ensure rural residents have access to public safety, emergency management, and temporary assistance throughout the COVID pandemic.
Gillibrand and Delgado are urging Congress to include the Rebuild Rural America framework in the upcoming coronavirus response package in order to deliver at least $50 billion over five years in direct relief to small towns and rural communities.
The Rebuild Rural America Act would:
- Create a new $50 billion grant program, the Rural Future Partnership Fund, to provide non-competitive, five-year, renewable block grants to certified rural regions to implement locally-developed regional revitalization plans.
- Funding will be allocated proportionally based on the population of each region, with an increased allocation for regions that include areas that have a poverty rate greater than 20%.
- Eligible regions include those with a central community of 10,000 to 50,000 people, collections of rural census tracts or counties outside of regions with a central community of 10,000 to 50,000 people, and Indian reservations. States, in coordination with USDA, will certify the regions’ participation in the program.
- Encourage rural regions to develop comprehensive, collaborative, and locally-driven community and economic development plans that revitalize infrastructure, provide support for public services and job training, and foster local entrepreneurship.
- Require interested rural regions to form a Regional Rural Partnership Council that brings together local leaders, elected officials, economic development organizations, cooperatives, higher education institutions, foundations, and other entities important to regional development.
- Empower rural community leaders by creating national capacity and training programs that will help connect the expertise and resources of the USDA and national and regional technical assistance providers with rural regions.
- Establish a State-by-State Rural Innovation and Partnership Administration to oversee this new program and offer hands-on help to local leaders.
- Launch a Rural Future Corps in coordination with AmeriCorps to assist rural communities with implementing Rural Partnership Plans and expanding critical services including childcare, health services, nutrition assistance, education, and job training.