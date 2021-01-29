Legislation to deliver resources to rural NYers introduced to Congress

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the Rebuild Rural America Act was introduced to Congress. This legislation would deliver federal resources directly to rural communities as they respond to, and recover from, the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Traditionally, rural communities must compete against each other for limited grant funding. However, larger communities are guaranteed assistance through funding entitlements, according to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Antonio Delgado, who spearheaded the Act. Now, the pandemic has aggravated the financial challenges already confronting rural communities as they are forced to operate with diminished sales tax returns, an abandoned tourism industry, and closures across nearly all retail sectors.

Rural America has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic — many Americans in these communities are facing food insecurity, high unemployment, unreliable broadband internet, and are lacking affordable housing and access to health care.

The Rebuild Rural America Act would establish a dedicated stream of federal funding for rural communities and provide guaranteed, multi-year, flexible block grants to support regional economic growth and recovery. The Act would provide the funding needed to ensure rural residents have access to public safety, emergency management, and temporary assistance throughout the COVID pandemic.

Gillibrand and Delgado are urging Congress to include the Rebuild Rural America framework in the upcoming coronavirus response package in order to deliver at least $50 billion over five years in direct relief to small towns and rural communities.

The Rebuild Rural America Act would: