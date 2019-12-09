Legislation outlines framework for hemp production, sale

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law on Monday legislation establishing a framework for the production and sale of hemp in New York State.

There is now a state-permitting process for growers, processors and sellers of hemp and hemp extract. There is also now a mandate to test hemp products, including CBD and hemp infused edibles, including wine.

The state is also organizing a hemp summit in January to further spur the development of what’s expected to be a multi-billion dollar industry in New York.

