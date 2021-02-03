Legislation announced to invest over $100B in school infrastructure, help schools safely reopen

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Legislation was announced that would invest billions in public school infrastructure and help cash-strapped school districts safely reopen under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act of 2021 would invest more than $100 billion in grant funding to schools with facilities that pose health and safety risks to students and staff, allocate funding for updates to combat the spread of COVID-19, and expand access to reliable, high-speed broadband to continue digital learning.

“Reducing air transmission is crucial to limiting the spread of COVID-19, which means that repairing our schools’ aging ventilation systems is essential to safely reopen our schools,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who announced the legislation. “Unfortunately, decades of under-investment and, now the economic crisis’ impact on state and local budgets makes these updates even harder to achieve. Repairing crumbling facilities, updating HVAC systems, and getting schools COVID-safe, will cost money that schools — and state and local governments — simply don’t have.”

According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), 54% of school districts across the country are in need of replacements or updates of major systems in more than half their buildings. Thousands of schools in New York, and across the country, are grappling with the need to make major repairs to ventilation and other systems to protect the health of students and staff, and meet reopening guidelines established by the CDC.

However, schools rely on state and local governments for funding, and these administrations are facing massive budget shortfalls that have already resulted in cuts to education budgets — including cuts to programs and staffing. The Act would help fill the gap for New York’s public schools so they can safely reopen and make investments in infrastructure that would create good-paying jobs to support the economic recovery.

Specifically, the Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act of 2021 would: