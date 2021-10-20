Lawyer of Cuomo accuser responds to his attorney’s rebuttal of AG’s report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a press conference Wednesday, Rita Glavin, former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s attorney, demanded that the attorney general amend, correct, and supplement the report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Glavin claims Letitia James was personally involved in the investigation.

“The attorney general, because of her plans to explore a run for governor, plans that over the last several weeks, she’s made very very clear at different events— she had a motive to draw every possible inference against the governor,” said Glavin.

Glavin is now calling on AG James to recuse herself and for her office to cease and desist matters involving Cuomo. She also asked the evidence used to conduct the August report be handed over, which she says she has requested and has not gotten.

“Miss Glavin claims her client wasn’t given access to the majority of the investigatory materials underling the report. For those who don’t know, the complainants don’t have access and never had access to those materials,” stated Jessica Westerman.

Westerman, who represents Charlotte Bennett — one of Cuomo’s accusers — said she sees Glavin’s comments as a last resort in his defense.

“It’s hard to argue with the facts in the attorney general’s report,” said Westerman. “And so she’s resorted to attacking the attorney general.

A spokesperson for James responding by saying, “another day, another baseless attack by the former Governor who resigned so he didn’t have to participate in an impeachment hearing.”

When asked how many people Cuomo harassed, Glavin responded by saying, “None. Next question.”

“I think that today’s press conference was another in a long line of attempts made by Miss Glavin to discredit the report that showed definitively that her client, in fact, sexually harassed a number of former staffers, including my client, Charlotte Bennett,” Westerman told NEWS10’s Jamie DeLine.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee is also working on a report regarding the investigation. Earlier this month, Chairman Charles Lavine said that it’s expected to be released “very soon.”