NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The plaintiffs in a case against former NXIVM president Nancy Salzman have dropped the lawsuit. Court records state the civil suit was filed against Salzman, her daughter Lauren, and former NXIVM executive Karen Unterreiner.

The lawsuits were dismissed last Tuesday in district court. There is currently no word on why the lawsuit was dismissed.

Nancy was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in September 2021 for her role in the organization. She also has to pay $150,000 in fines, has to undergo psychiatric treatment, and must serve three years probation. Her prison sentence began at the beginning of 2022.

Lauren Salzman was sentenced to five years probation.

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere was found guilty in June 2019 of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud, forced labor, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and attempted sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October 2020 and is currently incarcerated at a federal prison in Arizona.

The organization drew national attention for operating as a sex cult that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering. “The Vow,” an HBO documentary series, is based on NXIVM. The new season, “The Vow II,” premiered on October 17.