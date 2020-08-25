Lawsuit aimed at Gov. Cuomo for tight COVID-19 restrictions on live performances at music venues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Like many musicians, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame guitarist Michael Hund has had most of his live performances canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact of the cancellations has been hard.

“How am I going to pay my electric bill? How am I going to pay my car insurance? How am I going to pay insurance for the family? Rent, mortgages? Everything. It’s scary now,” he said.

Hund is filing a lawsuit against Governor Andrew Cuomo this week. He’s demanding the Governor roll back the state’s restrictions on live music at venues and compensate for financial loss.

According to the state liquor authority, venues are not allowed to have ticketed or advertised shows. They are allowed to have incidental music. The music should be “incidental to dining — and not the draw itself.”

“It is imminently important now to have this reversed because musicians make most of their money during the summer festival music season,” said Peter J. Speroni, Hund’s lawyer.

Hund isn’t the only Buffalo-area musician taking action against the regulations. Stacey Givan is the lead singer with a tribute band called The Fleetwood Mac Experience. She started an online petition

“The last few months have been really difficult since many of the shows have been canceled since March. We were supposed to start our out-of-state shows back in March, and they were all canceled this year,” said Givan.

