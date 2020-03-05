Lawmakers want extension on Child Victims Act lookback window

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of New York legislators that survived sexual abuse as children are now asking for an extension to the Child Victims Act lookback window.

The window lifts the statute of limitations for victims of abuse and allows them to seek legal action against institutions for individuals they feel should be held responsible.

Since the window began more than six months ago, more than 1,600 cases have been filed statewide.

In a message to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group of four lawmakers agree that the response so far from victims across the state proves there is much more work to be done.

