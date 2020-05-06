Latest News

Lawmakers urging NY AG to look into discrepancy in gas prices

New York News

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is urging New York Attorney General Letitia James to take a closer look at gas prices across the state.

The lawmaker said the matter was brought up by constituents who were puzzled by the discrepancy in pricing during the coronavirus pandemic as gas and crude oil prices are seeing record lows.

“We need to make sure customers are being charged fairly,” Santabarbara said. “If the price of gasoline is down, if the market is down, I think our consumers should be seeing the savings at the pump.”

AAA said the national average for gas is $1.78. NEWS10 ABC sent a crew to see prices around the Capital Region. The price at one station in Albany was $2.39, and the price at a gas station in Colonie was $1.99.

