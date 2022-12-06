ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More New York state legislators are speaking out about a proposal to raise tolls on the Thruway starting in 2024. The proposal has been advanced to a public comment period by the Thruway Authority.

It would increase tolls by five percent for E-Z Pass users and by 75 percent for non-E-Z Pass users. State Sen. Jim Tedisco said the toll hike would have a disproportionate impact on New Yorkers already struggling the most.

“Those are the people who can’t afford to put $50 or $100 in an account,” he said. “When they travel for 60 cents, they’re going to get a bill every month for $2.60. A 75 percent increase — totally unacceptable.”

Tedisco is calling for the passage of a bill that would require legislative approval of any toll increase. The Thruway Authority said the hike is necessary to fund infrastructure improvements.