Lawmakers push for automatic voter registration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senate democrats in New York are taking up a package of bills that would expand voting rights to include automatic voter registration.

The issue was tabled last legislative session.

The bill would allow anyone filling out a state form to be automatically registered to vote. However, it would exclude illegal immigrants, who can now get their driver’s license under the Green Light Law.

“We have been committed to making sure that we remove the barriers to eligible voters being able to cast their ballot,” NY Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

Lawmakers are also looking to expand upon the early voting legislation passed last year with a bill that would change the criteria for how many polling locations are designated in each county. Currently, it’s by population of designated voters.

The new regulation would count overall population.