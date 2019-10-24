Lawmakers introduce Farmer Mental Health bill

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Two New York lawmakers have teamed up with a legislator from Minnesota to help ease the mental health burden facing farmers across the country.

New York Congressmen Anthony Brindisi and John Katko, along with Minnesota lawmaker Angie Craig, introduced a bill called the Seeding Rural Resilience Act.

The bill would include stress management training, create public service announcements, and bring together groups to find the best practices in responding to the rural mental health crisis among farmers.

From 1999 to 2016, suicide rates among rural farmers and ranchers rose in nearly all 50 states.

The news resonated with NY Farm Bureau Pres. David Fisher, who said: