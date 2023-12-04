ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lawmakers and healthcare leaders gathered at the New York State Capitol on Monday to discuss the shortage of workers in Upstate New York hospitals. Officials said hospitals are having to pay more for staff as the vacancy rates of jobs in their sector are continuing to rise.

They said over 64 percent of all hospitals in Upstate New York are reporting negative operating margins. Lawmakers said they have tried to help hospitals by changing laws to traveling nurse programs as well as raises in Medicare funding for hospitals.

Those who work in hospitals say more needs to be done.

“Along with staffing rising costs have affected all of us,” Albany Medical Center CEO Dr. Dennis McKenna said. “Just as it costs more to go to the grocery store or to make repairs on your home, it costs more today to operate a healthcare organization.”

Officials also said key areas they are focusing on include recruiting and retaining staff at local hospitals.