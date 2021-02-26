Lawmakers call for increased gym capacity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local gym owners and lawmakers are asking the state to allow more people to go to the gym. They are asking to increase capacity to 50 percent at gyms and fitness centers.

Gyms were some of the last industries to reopen over the summer. Lawmakers and advocates said they have continued to follow vigorous safety measures.

Assemblyman John McDonald said gyms are important to the overall health of New Yorkers.

“With the proper precautions, gyms have been able to open, people have been able to get back to their routines, back to their lives,” he said. “People have been able to get back to work, which I think sometimes gets lost in the discussion — people employed by these gyms — and it’s really helping people’s overall health and outcomes and outlook on where we are at in life.”

In January, the New York Fitness Alliance conducted a survey. Half of participants believe gyms can safely open at 50 percent capacity. Almost one-third believe they can open at 66 percent.

