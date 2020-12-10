Latest COVID update from Cuomo focuses on hospitalizations, leaves off microclusters

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor on Thursday sent out a press release with updated statewide COVID numbers. No longer are rolling averages of infection rates in microclusters reported alongside the raw numbers. Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sending out updates that with metrics relating to free hospital beds in each region.

“As we continue to see the number COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, it is beyond critical that we ensure hospitals, and hospital systems as a whole, have developed additional capacity and are prepared to work cooperatively with each other to prevent any one facility from becoming overwhelmed. With this work already underway through the state’s Surge and Flex program, we also continue to fight to ensure the vaccine’s distribution is as fair and equitable as possible,” Cuomo said about hospitalizations in a statement.

On vaccines, he said: “The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will undoubtedly go down as one of the most massive governmental operations in history, yet the federal distribution plan remains misguided and completely overlooks underserved communities. If this distribution of the vaccine is to truly be successful, the federal government must improve its plan immediately and ensure black, brown, and low income communities are not left behind. The time is now to make these corrections, we simply cannot wait any longer.”

Thursday’s data from the governor’s office is below:

  • Test Results Reported – 197,406
  • Positive Test Results – 10,178
  • Positivity – 5.15%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,164 (+171)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 765
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 994 (+42)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 539 (+18)
  • Total Discharges – 89,600 (+511)
  • Deaths – 92
  • Total Deaths – 27,498

Take a look at the regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population:

RegionCOVID hospitalizationsPatients as % of populationAvailable hospital beds
(seven-day average)
Capital Region2530.02%26%
Central New York3190.04%24%
Finger Lakes6040.05%27%
Long Island8040.03%18%
Mid-Hudson6940.03%25%
Mohawk Valley1740.04%25%
New York City15780.02%19%
North Country440.01%46%
Southern Tier1570.02%41%
Western New York5370.04%27%
Statewide51640.03%22%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionICU BedsOccupied Beds% Occupied
Capital Region31318044%
Central New York29019733%
Finger Lakes50627456%
Long Island83461125%
Mid-Hudson74437849%
Mohawk Valley1299724%
New York City2351183025%
North Country733352%
Southern Tier1299133%
Western New York52029048%
NYS Total5889398135%

On Wednesday, 197,406 test results were reported statewide, and 5.15% were positive. Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionMondayTuesdayWednesday
Capital Region4.80%5.11%5.51%
Central New York5.86%6.25%6.41%
Finger Lakes7.02%7.72%8.03%
Long Island5.68%5.70%5.71%
Mid-Hudson6.19%6.28%6.41%
Mohawk Valley6.92%7.42%7.83%
New York City4.13%4.11%4.10%
North Country4.63%4.45%4.23%
Southern Tier2.16%2.48%2.39%
Western New York6.96%7.18%7.22%
Statewide5.01%5.13%5.17%

The 743,242 individuals who tested positive were in the following areas:

CountyTotal positiveNew positive
Albany7,392216
Allegany1,30620
Broome6,23878
Cattaraugus1,59480
Cayuga1,32442
Chautauqua2,09972
Chemung3,59564
Chenango78114
Clinton58612
Columbia1,15718
Cortland1,33544
Delaware4777
Dutchess8,629173
Erie31,282563
Essex34814
Franklin39823
Fulton74222
Genesee1,45259
Greene8327
Hamilton652
Herkimer1,02034
Jefferson87817
Lewis52111
Livingston1,01746
Madison1,38156
Monroe21,267619
Montgomery68312
Nassau67,978775
Niagara5,378112
NYC344,3443,370
Oneida7,066267
Onondaga13,945347
Ontario1,85187
Orange18,923203
Orleans78832
Oswego2,20445
Otsego82117
Putnam3,56071
Rensselaer2,35182
Rockland23,505197
Saratoga3,065100
Schenectady3,37199
Schoharie2794
Schuyler3706
Seneca44436
St. Lawrence1,20624
Steuben2,23843
Suffolk71,0431,047
Sullivan2,37629
Tioga1,31217
Tompkins1,45127
Ulster4,10374
Warren71024
Washington51812
Wayne1,53245
Westchester56,995623
Wyoming77131
Yates3457

On Wednesday, 92 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, for a total of 27,498:

CountyNew deaths
Albany2
Bronx2
Broome1
Chemung1
Dutchess2
Erie16
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Kings8
Livingston1
Manhattan1
Monroe11
Nassau7
Niagara2
Oneida5
Onondaga5
Orange2
Oswego1
Queens4
Richmond2
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Schenectady2
Steuben1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk4
Wayne1
Westchester5

